Sheriff reveals details of investigation into snow plow incident that critically injured actor Jeremy Renner

(KTNV) — Authorities in northern Nevada are sharing new information about an incident that critically injured "The Avengers" actor Jeremy Renner this week.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam convened a press conference on Tuesday to clear up what he described as misinformation about the incident that left Renner hospitalized with critical injuries.

Renner, 51, shared a photo from his hospital bed on Tuesday afternoon, writing, "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

A preliminary investigation led deputies to conclude Renner was run over by a Pisten Bully snowcat — a 14,000-pound machine used in snow removal, Balaam explained.

Balaam laid out the following timeline of what occurred when Renner was injured:

8:55 a.m. — Dispatch received a 911 call for a crash involving a snowcat vs. pedestrian in the area of Mt. Rose Highway.

8:57 a.m. — First responders started en route to the scene.

Their response was hampered by heavy snowfall the night before, Balaam said. The evening before Renner's accident, approximately 3 feet of snow fell in the Mt. Rose area, and multiple cars were reportedly left abandoned on the highway.

It was not snowing at the time of the accident, but the highway was closed due to severe weather and snow that had yet to be plowed, Balaam explained.

9:30 a.m. — The first units arrived at the scene. Balaam re-iterated that the delay in response was due to snow and the highway closure.

9:37 a.m. — An air ambulance landed in the vicinity of the accident.

9:56 a.m. — Renner was transported to a Reno area hospital for treatment.

Balaam stressed that Washoe County deputies are handling this incident as they would any other major accident investigation.

The sheriff also shared new information about the circumstances leading up to Renner's injury. He says Renner was plowing snow near his home after his personal vehicle — being driven by a family member — got stuck. Renner retrieved his snow plow and was able to tow the vehicle out of the snow. He then got out of the snow plow to speak to the family member, Balaam said.

At that point, the snow plow started to roll forward. Renner tried to get back into the driver's seat and was run over by the Pisten Bully, Balaam said.

"We do not believe he was impaired at all, and we believe this was a tragic accident," Balaam told reporters.

Investigators took possession of the Pisten Bully in order to rule out any mechanical failure as a contributing factor in the accident, he added.

Balaam wanted to emphasize that investigators "do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident."

A representative for Renner said the actor underwent surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and others," the publicist's statement says. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”