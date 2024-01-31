Remote bag drop coming to Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas airport officials are giving passengers another way to get through lines quicker at Harry Reid International Airport.

On Tuesday, they launched a remote bag drop service at two permanent locations. They will be at the Airport Rent-A-Car Center, which will be open from 4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Terminal 3 Departures, which will be open from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"As passenger volumes continue to grow, we are constantly seeking new ways to make the travel experience less stressful for customers while also reducing congestion at key points of the airport's operations. This remote bag drop service will provide increased flexibility for our passengers, and we are thrilled to have it in time to welcome fans arriving for Super Bowl LVIII." Ralph LePore, Senior Director for the Clark County Department of Aviation

Travelers will be able to check their bags and print their boarding passes and the service is free. The service will also make it easier for locals to use the Remote Lot, located at 7140 Gilespie Street, across from the Airport Rent-A-Car Center.

Remote bag drops will be available for only the following domestic airlines and must be dropped off at least 90 minutes before the flight's departure time:



American Airlines

Delta Airlines

Frontier Airlines

JetBlue

Southwest Airlines

United Airlines

The contract is with BAGS Inc., a vendor that already operates similar programs in Denver, Tampa, New Orleans, Orlando, and Boston. The program will also allow Harry Reid International Airport to operate additional pop-up locations during high-volume weekends.

According to Harry Reid International Airport data, a total of 52.8 million passengers flew in or out of the airport, as of November 2023, a new record after passing 2022 numbers.

Large sports events are contributing to the rise in passengers. After the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, airport officials estimated 98,000 people traveled through Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday with another 94,000 travelers on Monday.

Super Bowl LVIII is also expected to bring in crowds. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told Channel 13 they're expecting an additional 3,500 takeoffs and landings at Las Vegas-area airports for the Super Bowl. The FAA also indicated that up to 700 planes will need space to park during the week.