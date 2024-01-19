Skies, airport runways will be packed for Super Bowl week in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas will be a very busy place for air travel during Super Bowl week.

A spokesperson from the Federal Aviation Administration told Channel 13 in an email that 3,500 additional takeoffs and landings are expected at Las Vegas area airports for the Super Bowl.

The FAA also indicated that up to 700 planes, many of them chartered private jets, will need space to park during the course of the week.

Marlee Malamut, director of sales for AirSmart, a private jet charter company based in North Las Vegas, says the company's Super Bowl business might eclipse what it did for the Formula One race in November.

"We're going to be slammed morning to night," Malamut says. "We're actually seeing a higher influx for the Super Bowl. From the Wednesday before the Super Bowl until the Monday after, we're slammed for that entire period."

To keep up with all the extra air traffic, the FAA says there will be extra air traffic controller shifts at the North Las Vegas and Henderson airports from 8 p.m. until midnight on Feb. 11, the day of the Super Bowl.

For last year's Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix set a daily record for passenger traffic the Monday after the Super Bowl, welcoming about 200,000 passengers.

For a normal day at the airport, there might be about 120,000 passengers making their way through the facility.

Gus Lira, managing partner of JetOptions, a charter company that does business in Las Vegas, says this year's Super Bowl is a more in-demand event when compared to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

"Las Vegas has the facilities, it has the casinos," Lira said. "Who doesn't want to come to Las Vegas?"

Super Bowl LVIII will be played Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for about 3:30 p.m. local time.