Red Rock Resorts reports nearly record $2 billion year as local casinos boom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I listened in on Red Rock Resorts' earnings call today, and the takeaway is clear: Las Vegas' locals casino market is on a hot streak.

The company says 2025 was its strongest year ever, and they're betting even bigger on our neighborhoods with projects that could bring more jobs, more entertainment, and more growth right here at home.

Executives say they pulled in just under $2 billion from Las Vegas operations, marking their fifth straight year of record profits. They say Durango Casino was the star performer and is now in phase two of expansion.

The expansion includes adding 400 new slot machines, high-limit tables, new restaurants, a bowling alley, luxury theaters, and a country bar and live music venue.

Over in Henderson, Sunset Station and Green Valley Ranch are set for tens of millions in upgrades aimed at serving the thousands of new households moving in nearby.

