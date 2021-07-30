Watch
Local News

Actions

Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base underway through Aug. 6

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie
Three B-52 Stratofortress crew chiefs assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to launch a B-52 during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. This iteration of Red Flag will allow for participants to go against complex target areas in multiple spectrums. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
Bomber maintenance at RF-21-3
2nd AMXS supports Red Flag 21-3
2nd AMXS supports Red Flag 21-3
2nd AMXS supports Red Flag 21-3
Posted at 12:16 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 03:16:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nellis Air Force Base like we've never seen it before.

The base hosted a Red Flag media day on Thursday, showing off a massive collection of planes and weapons. 13 Action News spoke with the Red Flag commander who said most of the U.S. Air Force inventory was on display.

Red Flag is the U.S. Air Force's top air-to-air combat training exercise. The goal is to give aircrews training and the experience that comes with intense air combat.

"They're going to develop confidence under fire," said Lt. Col. Tyler Stef. "There's just so many things that are going on that really creates some challenges that they've never seen."

Nellis also warns, people near the base could experience more noise than usual.

The Red Flag runs through Aug. 6.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH