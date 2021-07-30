Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base underway through Aug. 6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nellis Air Force Base like we've never seen it before.

The base hosted a Red Flag media day on Thursday, showing off a massive collection of planes and weapons. 13 Action News spoke with the Red Flag commander who said most of the U.S. Air Force inventory was on display.

Red Flag is the U.S. Air Force's top air-to-air combat training exercise. The goal is to give aircrews training and the experience that comes with intense air combat.

"They're going to develop confidence under fire," said Lt. Col. Tyler Stef. "There's just so many things that are going on that really creates some challenges that they've never seen."

Nellis also warns, people near the base could experience more noise than usual.

The Red Flag runs through Aug. 6.