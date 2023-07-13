Red flag advisory starts on Monday in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada is about to get a bit noisier. That's because the U.S. Air Force is getting ready to conduct more Red Flag exercises.

From July 17 to Aug. 4, Nellis Air Force Base officials said close to 100 aircraft are scheduled to leave twice a day and may remain in the air for up to five hours. There will also be nighttime and weekend launches.

According to the base, around 30 units and about 2,000 participants from the Air Force, Space Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air National Guard will be attending.

Nellis has hosted Red Flag exercises since 1975 to allow aircrews to train for air combat sorties.