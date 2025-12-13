Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Red Cross volunteers from Nevada to join Washington state flood relief efforts

Four seasoned volunteers from the Silver State will provide support as Emergency Response Vehicle drivers
American Red Cross/Shannon Glenn
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Recent flooding in Washington state has caused destruction in the Pacific Northwest, triggering the need for as many as 100,000 residents to evacuate the area, according to Governor Bob Ferguson.

Washington state flooding

In response to this emergency, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada announced on Saturday that four disaster response volunteers will be deployed on Sunday to the area.

RELATED: Washington flooding forces an entire city to temporarily evacuate as rivers top historic highs

Two of the volunteers — Sherriel Weithers and Rockee Nelson — hail from Henderson. Las Vegas is home for volunteers Patrick Moore and Linda Gong.

The Red Cross shared that each of these four Nevadans has ample disaster relief experience across the country, providing them with the necessary experience to contribute in Washington.

According to the Red Cross, these volunteers are also trained Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) drivers, which will enable them to "provide emergency shelter, food and critical aid to those affected by the catastrophic flooding."

"As conditions continue to evolve, the Red Cross is adapting to meet the immediate needs of those affected by the flooding. In coordination with community partners, Red Cross disaster volunteers are working closely with state and local officials to ensure relief efforts reach the areas most affected." — American Red Cross

