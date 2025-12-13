Red Cross volunteers from Nevada to join Washington state flood relief efforts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Recent flooding in Washington state has caused destruction in the Pacific Northwest, triggering the need for as many as 100,000 residents to evacuate the area, according to Governor Bob Ferguson.

AP

In response to this emergency, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada announced on Saturday that four disaster response volunteers will be deployed on Sunday to the area.

RELATED: Washington flooding forces an entire city to temporarily evacuate as rivers top historic highs

American Red Cross/Shannon Glenn

Two of the volunteers — Sherriel Weithers and Rockee Nelson — hail from Henderson. Las Vegas is home for volunteers Patrick Moore and Linda Gong.

The Red Cross shared that each of these four Nevadans has ample disaster relief experience across the country, providing them with the necessary experience to contribute in Washington.

According to the Red Cross, these volunteers are also trained Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) drivers, which will enable them to "provide emergency shelter, food and critical aid to those affected by the catastrophic flooding."