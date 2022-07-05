Red Cross assists 24 residents affected by home fires on July 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — American Red Cross of Southern Nevada staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to five home fires on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The volunteers are helping 24 residents with their immediate needs and providing access to safe lodging.

“Our Red Cross volunteers and staff are trained to help support their community and neighbors in times of crisis,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “Disaster Action Team volunteers are on duty every day to ensure that no one in Southern Nevada has to face life’s emergencies alone.”

Red Cross volunteers and staff often respond to home fires, Flanigan says, which are the nation’s most frequent disasters and can leave a family devastated. Other resources provided by the Disaster Action Team members include emotional support, access to financial assistance, and valuable information to help families begin to recover.

“This weekend illustrates how important these specialized volunteers are to this community,” Flanigan said. “They provide immediate compassion and care when it is needed most. Without the Red Cross and its volunteers, these 24 displaced residents may not have had the support they needed.”

Flanigan says additional volunteers are always needed in Southern Nevada to ensure there is always someone ready to answer the call when a disaster strikes.