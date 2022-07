LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News was able to obtain video of illegal fireworks throughout the Las Vegas valley on Monday night.

Only safe and sane fireworks were allowed in Clark County.

Agencies across Las Vegas are teaming up for an initiative called, "You light it, we write it."

If people were caught using illegal fireworks, people could face a fine of $500 or more.