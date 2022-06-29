Safe and sane fireworks begin selling on Tuesday in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting Tuesday, safe-and-sane fireworks go on sale across Las Vegas.

The firework stands have to be inspected and approved by Clark County fire officials, and be given a permit before they begin selling.

According to Martin Casillas, fire inspector with Clark County, each booth must pass a checklist to receive a permit.

On the 4th, Casillas says they plan to have a team patrolling the city's "hot spots" for illegal fireworks usage.

“The fine starts at $500, and up to $10,000 depending on the amount of power you have on your possession," Casillas said.

If you have any complaints regarding fireworks or loud noises, city and county officials advise you report them to this website, and to only call 911 or 311 for life-threatening emergencies.

