Records: Speed likely factor in fatal Arizona tour bus crash

AP
This photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shows a Las Vegas-based tour bus that crashed, Jan. 22, 2021, in Dolan Springs, Ariz. A crash report on the tour bus that flipped on the way to the west end of the Grand Canyon, killing one passenger, doesn't draw any conclusion about the cause but points to speed as a factor. Four dozen people from across the country were on the bus operated by Comedy On Deck Tours when it veered into a dirt embankment, over ruts and rocks, and hit Joshua trees Jan. 22. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Fatal Bus Crash Report
Posted at 8:31 AM, May 06, 2021
ARIZONA (AP) — A crash report on a tour bus that flipped on its way to the Grand Canyon, killing one passenger, doesn't draw any conclusions about the cause. But records released by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office point to speed as a factor.

Four dozen people from across the country were on the bus operated by Las Vegas-based Comedy on Deck Tours when it veered into a dirt embankment and flipped on its side in January.

The bus was headed to Grand Canyon West outside the national park.

Authorities say they're awaiting toxicology tests on the driver and an autopsy report on an Indiana woman who died before wrapping up the investigation.

By FELICIA FONSECA and JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press

