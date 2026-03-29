Record heat streak almost over!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Breezy with SW winds up to 15mph, gusts up to 30mph. High: 95°

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High: 88°

Temperatures are still on the warm side Sunday with highs in the mid-90s in the Las Vegas valley. We're likely to break another daily high temperature record tomorrow, which was previous 89 degrees set in 2015. As it stands now, we're going to clock in with the #1 warmest March on record in Las Vegas due to this heat streak.

But change is coming. Thanks to several weak disturbances moving south from the Pacific Northwest over the coming days, we will get the benefit of some breezes and cooler temps as we push into the work week. We're tracking the 80s by Monday and the 70s by Wednesday. By mid-week, it's going to feel a lot more "spring-like" in Southern Nevada.