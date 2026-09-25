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Recall issued for frozen pork shipped to distributors in four states, including Nevada

Recall issued for frozen pork shipped to distributors, including Nevada
FSIS USDA
Recall issued for frozen pork shipped to distributors, including Nevada
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday that a recall was issued for raw, frozen pork sausages that were distributed to a handful of states — including Nevada.

2,320 pounds of the product, made by Fontanini Foods LLC, are said to contain "possible foreign matter" contaminants. According to FSIS, the firm received complaints from two customers reporting "clear, hard plastic found in the sausage product."

FSIS shared their concerns about the product possibly being in food service and restaurant freezers, and encourages these establishments to toss the food or return them to their place of purchase.

Recalled products are marked with "EST 6944" on the inside of the USDA inspection mark on the box.

Recall issued for frozen pork shipped to distributors, including Nevada

FSIS says no injuries have been reported in regards to this product at this time. Other states that received the recalled sausages include California, Florida, and Michigan.

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