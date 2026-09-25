Recall issued for frozen pork shipped to distributors in four states, including Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday that a recall was issued for raw, frozen pork sausages that were distributed to a handful of states — including Nevada.

2,320 pounds of the product, made by Fontanini Foods LLC, are said to contain "possible foreign matter" contaminants. According to FSIS, the firm received complaints from two customers reporting "clear, hard plastic found in the sausage product."

🚨 Fontanini Foods LLC Recalls Raw, Frozen Pork Sausage Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination https://t.co/xM1qBA4U54 — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) September 25, 2026

FSIS shared their concerns about the product possibly being in food service and restaurant freezers, and encourages these establishments to toss the food or return them to their place of purchase.

Recalled products are marked with "EST 6944" on the inside of the USDA inspection mark on the box.

FSIS USDA

FSIS says no injuries have been reported in regards to this product at this time. Other states that received the recalled sausages include California, Florida, and Michigan.