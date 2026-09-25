Developing: Heavy police presence in west Las Vegas after shooting involving police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are warning of a large police presence in the west valley after officers were involved in a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the 9500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Hualapai Way.

According to preliminary details from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident began at 12:41 p.m.

"No officers were injured during the incident," police stated.

We expect to learn more information in a forthcoming media briefing. This is a developing story.

