LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the Real ID deadline now passed, scammers are capitalizing on the confusion, and cybersecurity experts say no one is immune.

Shakeria Hawkins tells you the red flags to watch out for so you aren't the next victim to this scam.

Real ID Deadline brings real scams — Here’s how to protect yourself

Authorities are warning that cybercriminals are using fake websites, AI-generated phone calls, and phishing messages to steal personal information from unsuspecting people rushing to meet the federal identification requirements.

Experts say scammers are posing as government agencies like the DMV and TSA, reaching out via text, email, and even social media to try and trick you into giving up sensitive information. In some cases, AI is being used to mimic official voices, adding an extra layer of deception.

“One of the biggest scams right now says, ‘Give us your Social Security number and a small deposit, and we’ll expedite your Real ID online,’” said cybersecurity expert Paul Kenner. “But the only way to get a Real ID is with an in-person DMV interview—so if it’s online, it’s a scam.”

A common scam currently circulating involves a text message that appears to be from the DMV. It urges recipients to visit a link to complete their Real ID application. The link often leads to a spoofed website that looks nearly identical to the state DMV’s official page.

“They’re asking for your full name, Social Security number, birth date, address, and sometimes even credit card information,” said Kenner. “It looks legitimate—but it’s all fake.”

Red Flags to Watch Out For

Kenner says there are several warning signs that can help you spot a scam:



Urgent language like “You have 24 hours to act.”

Links that don’t match the official DMV website.

Requests for sensitive information (like your Social Security number or payment) via text or email.

Poor grammar or subtle design flaws on fake sites.

“If you didn’t initiate contact, the DMV will never call or text you,” Kenner emphasized. “That’s your biggest red flag.”

No Online Shortcuts

The Nevada DMV reminds residents that there is no online shortcut for getting a Real ID. Anyone asking for money or personal information online, promising to speed up the process, is attempting to scam you.

However, if you have a flight within the next 45 days and still need a Real ID, you can walk into your local DMV office with proof of travel for expedited service.