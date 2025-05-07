LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After more than a decade of reminders and warnings, May 7 has officially arrived — and over half a million Nevadans still aren’t ready.

Shakeria Hawkins brings you what you need to know this deadline day.

REAL ID deadline is here: What Nevadans need to know before flying

As of today, the federal Real ID requirement is in effect. That means your standard Nevada driver's license will no longer be accepted at TSA checkpoints or secure federal facilities, such as military bases or federal courthouses.

Lines are already forming outside DMV offices and TSA check-in counters, with travelers scrambling to get compliant in time.

If you're flying anytime soon and don’t have a REAL ID yet, you still have options — but you may face longer security wait times and extra screening.

What Happens on May 7?

Starting now, a REAL ID is required to board domestic flights or enter federal buildings.

If you don’t have one, you can still fly as long as you bring a valid U.S. passport, military ID, or another TSA-approved document. Just be prepared for delays and potentially more in-depth screening.

How Can I Get a REAL ID ASAP?

To manage the last-minute demand, the Nevada DMV is offering walk-in service for REAL ID issuance at the following four valley locations:



Sahara DMV

Flamingo DMV

Decatur DMV

Henderson DMV

These offices are open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Important Catch: You must show proof of a commercial flight scheduled within the next 45 days to qualify for walk-in service. If you don’t have any upcoming travel, you'll need to make an appointment through the DMV website.

What Documents Do I Need?

To get your REAL ID, you must bring:



One document proving your identity (e.g., birth certificate or valid passport)

One document verifying your Social Security number (e.g., Social Security card or W-2)

Two documents showing your Nevada residential address (e.g., utility bill, lease, or bank statement)

A full list of acceptable documents can be found on the Nevada DMV's website.

No Travel Plans? No Problem.

If you don’t plan to fly or enter secure federal facilities anytime soon, there’s no immediate need to rush. You can book a DMV appointment online and get your Real ID at a later date.

But if you do have an upcoming flight, head to the DMV as soon as possible — and don’t forget to bring your flight confirmation as proof.