Nevada DMV opens walk-ins for upcoming flyers in need of Real ID

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've got a flight in the next 45 days and in need of a Real ID asap, you may be in luck.

The Nevada DMV announced on Friday that customers in need of a Real ID, with flight arrangements in the following 45 days, will be able to walk in Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reno, Carson City, Sahara, Flamingo, Decatur and Henderson offices.

A proof of flight is needed for each person.

The Read ID Act was first introduced in 2005, and since then, the deadline has been extended many times.

The May 7 deadline will not be extended again.

“There are many misconceptions about who needs a Real ID, and customers who assumed the date would move again were not worried about the previous deadlines,” said DMV Director Tonya Laney. “Well, we are now seeing panic creep in amongst Nevadans who are trying to get their Real IDs. This is a problem for the rest of the customers in the state who already had appointments to get their regular DMV business done.”

In April alone, the Nevada DMV saw 46,770 in need of a Real ID.

If you're not boarding a commercial aircraft, entering a secure military facility or a nuclear power plant, the Nevada DMV is saying don't panic.

“Your existing driver license, ID card or instruction permit is still a valid document for all other purposes," said Laney.

If you have an unexpired military ID or passport, those are TSA-acceptable documents at checkpoint, so the DMV advises you not to visit the office immediately.