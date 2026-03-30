Experts share tips on how to stay safe as rattlesnake sightings are surging across the southwest

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — With hot weather bringing out more wildlife, experts are sharing strategies to keep dogs safe on the trails. Hiking is a popular way for locals to enjoy the outdoors with their dogs, but rattlesnakes are a threat to everyone.

John Potash, the owner of Get Rattled, trains dogs to avoid the potentially dangerous reptiles.

WATCH: Shellye Leggett talks to Michel Craig from the Red Rock Canyon Conversation Area about the importance of respecting the wildlife

Rattlesnake sightings are surging across the Southwest as experts share tips to keep hikers and dogs safe

"We expose the dog to different aspects of the rattlesnake," Potash said.

Dogs are not naturally exposed to rattlesnakes in the wild, and the snakes can seem like a toy to them.

"It's usually something new to them. There's other, not a lot of other things that smell like them. They rattle, so they make really cool noise," Potash said.

Potash uses a training course to teach dogs to stay away, exposing them to things like shedded skins and even a live snake.

"We walk the dogs by these obstacles. It is a negative reinforcement training. So when they engage, they get a correction until they show us the behavioral shift of moving away from the obstacle and not investigating anymore," Potash said.

The goal is to make the dog move away from the threat.

Mitchell Craig, who works at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said it is also critical that everyone respects the snakes.

"You have to respect their home, respect their boundaries," Craig said.

There are three species to watch out for on the trails: the Mojave, the Sidewinder, and the Panamint rattlesnake.

Craig said when you are out, you should stay on marked trails and watch where you put your hands and feet because snakes like to hide around rocks and shrubs.

"Sometimes when you put your hands and feet on some areas you might not see it. That might be a spot to see some of those critters out there," Craig said.

Keeping your dog on a leash is the best defense, but accidents can still happen. If you or your dog gets bitten, seek medical attention immediately.

"If they do get bit, making sure you take the picture of the snake, and this goes for humans as well, but take a picture of the snake. And so, if you do have to go to the hospital, doctors can identify that picture by the type of snake and know the venom," Craig said.

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