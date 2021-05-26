Watch
Raising money for family of pilot who died in plane crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following the tragic loss of Nicholas Hamilton in a fatal plane crash on Monday, family and friends are banding together to help his wife and two sons.

Nicholas Hamilton leaves behind a wife, Shuyun and two sons, Odin and Ashur. Both sons are a part of Spectrum on Ice in Las Vegas, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children and young adults with developmental disabilities through ice hockey.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Tuesday by Kerry Quinney, Spectrum on Ice president.

So far over 90 donors have given and they have reach about 7 thousand dollars out of their 10 thousand dollar goal.

