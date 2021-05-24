Crash involving airplane from Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells 13 Action News that a military plane has crashed in the back yard of a home near Cheyenne and Nellis.

FAA says they are hearing that it is a military plane involved in the crash.

Nellis Air Force Base has sent out the following statement: "We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base. We will provide updates as they become available."

13 Action News will have more on this story as we get more information.

VIDEO: Viewer video shows the moments after an aircraft crash connected to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. | https://t.co/Hh5oN9NPU5 | (Credit Anthony Milano) pic.twitter.com/DdAHQzVBEC — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) May 24, 2021

We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base. We will provide updates as they become available. — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) May 24, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

