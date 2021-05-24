Watch
Local News

Actions

Crash involving airplane from Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas

items.[0].videoTitle
Aircraft crash in Las Vegas connected to Nellis Air Force Base near Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.
KTNV-Plane-Crash-Map-052421.png
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 2:56 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 18:54:10-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells 13 Action News that a military plane has crashed in the back yard of a home near Cheyenne and Nellis.

FAA says they are hearing that it is a military plane involved in the crash.

Nellis Air Force Base has sent out the following statement: "We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base. We will provide updates as they become available."

13 Action News will have more on this story as we get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH