Dassault Mirage F1 aircraft involved in Las Vegas crash

Bob Edme/AP
A Mirage F1 jet fighter during a military exercise in a display of the French assets used in NATO-led operations over Libya, at the Mont-de-Marsan military base, southwestern France, Thursday, Nov.10, 2011. France and Britain, the European Union's most militarized nations, emerged as standouts in the campaign that ended with the death of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)
Posted at 9:05 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 00:05:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Moments after taking off from Nellis Air Force Base on May 24 a Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1, owned and piloted by Draken US, crashed in the backyard of a Las Vegas home.

Nellis Air Force Base confirmed the military contracted plane took off from the base around 2:30 p.m.

The Dassault Mirage F1 is a French fighter and attack aircraft designed and manufactured by Dassault Aviation.

These types of planes are used at Nellis Air Force Base to conduct combat training and act as aggressor aircraft to help train pilots.

Draken acquired 20 former Spanish Air Force Mirage F1Ms and 2 F1B aircraft for use in the Adversary Air role providing support to the United States Air Force.

To learn more about Draken US visit Draken.Aero.

