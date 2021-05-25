Dassault Mirage F1 aircraft involved in Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Moments after taking off from Nellis Air Force Base on May 24 a Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1, owned and piloted by Draken US, crashed in the backyard of a Las Vegas home.

Nellis Air Force Base confirmed the military contracted plane took off from the base around 2:30 p.m.

RELATED: Crash involving airplane from Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, pilot dead

The Dassault Mirage F1 is a French fighter and attack aircraft designed and manufactured by Dassault Aviation.

These types of planes are used at Nellis Air Force Base to conduct combat training and act as aggressor aircraft to help train pilots.

Draken acquired 20 former Spanish Air Force Mirage F1Ms and 2 F1B aircraft for use in the Adversary Air role providing support to the United States Air Force.

To learn more about Draken US visit Draken.Aero.