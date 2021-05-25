Witnesses, neighbors describe seeing plane crash from Nellis AFB

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The people in an east Valley neighborhood are certainly used to hearing fighter jets roaring above as Nellis Air Force Base is basically right next door with the airstrip. Having a plane crash here though is not something anyone remembers.

A few neighbors say they didn’t hear a loud boom or anything like that and just saw the smoke when it happened. Everyone 13 Action Reporter Jeremy Chen spoke with pretty much says this is the first time they can ever recall a plane crash that happened by the base. One witness who lives in the area says her dog noticed the plane crash before they did.

“My dog was like freaking out. He was running around the house and going crazy by the windows and I’m like what’s wrong and he kept just running by the windows and by the doors. We let him out and he tried running down the street and my dad is like hey, a plane just crashed down the street,” Star Greenwood said.

Another witness who was there to photograph the fighter jets flying in the area says he was surprised there wasn’t a bigger plume of smoke.

“It was coming from like a single small spot and it was like a big eruption. It was small and kind of puffed up at the top,” Anthony Milano said.

The crash remains under investigation from the FAA.