Clark County coroner identifies pilot killed in aircraft crash near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County coroner's office has identified the pilot who was killed Monday in an aircraft crash near Nellis Air Force Base.

Las Vegas resident Nicholas Hunter Hamilton, 43, was the man who lost his life in a contractor-operated aircraft crash that went down after 2:30 p.m. near Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

The aircraft, which National Transportation Safety Board officials have identified as a Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1, crashed shortly after taking off from Nellis AFB.

“The plane was low, I have never heard a plane fly that low before, maybe 1000 feet off the ground," said John Hammond, who lives in the flight path of the air force base.

Hammond told 13 Action News that it sounded like the aircraft's engine was not correctly functioning.

According to authorities, the aircraft was owned, operated, and piloted by Draken US, a Florida-based company contracted to provide adversary air support to Nellis AFB. And the base is a training base that uses both military-owned and contractor-owned aircraft for simulations and training.

Multiple federal and local first responders were at the scene Monday and the National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the crash.