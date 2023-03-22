Rain showers cause problems and deadly crashes across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday's rainfall has caused problems and impacted roads across the valley, and it continued overnight.

"We were thinking that it was going to be sunny in Las Vegas, but it's cool," said a tourist.

The scattered showers caught many people in the Las Vegas valley off guard.

"We thought it was going to be a little sunnier because it's been sunny for the past few days, so this really threw us off," said Las Vegas resident Jose Lopez.

Lopez and his daughter Rose visited Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday to grab a bite to eat, and they say they didn't expect the weather to be so gloomy.

"I don't like it, it is very rainy and cold. I don't like it," said Rose Lopez.

The weather not only affected people's plans, but it also impacted many drivers' commutes as rain made the roads slick across Las Vegas Valley.

A deadly rollover crash was reported Tuesday morning on the 215 beltway.

Hours later, Nevada state police reported another deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in the far northwest valley. In the southern portion of the valley, traffic cameras showed a semi-truck hauling two trailers jackknifed on the 215 beltway near Valle Verde Drive.

