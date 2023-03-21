Low clouds, rain delaying flights at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Both departures and arrivals at the Harry Reid International Airport are being delayed due to inclement weather across the U.S., and particularly in the West Coast region.

Right now, flights are being delayed by an average of 1 hour and 43 minutes. Departure flights to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) are now delayed a bit longer, averaging at about 1 hour and 50 minutes.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the delays are due to low hanging clouds, wind, and other weather impacts. Officials have therefore put the Traffic Management Program in effect at LAS.

There is an interactive map which allows people to check airports in the southwest region for delay information.

The FAA recommends travelers check with their airline carriers for more details as delays may vary.