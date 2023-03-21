Watch Now
LVMPD: 6 people transported to hospital after deadly crash on Jones, Desert Inn

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 3:45 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 18:45:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a crash in the valley left one dead Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on Jones Boulevard and Desert Inn Road.

Police said at least six people have been taken to the hospital.

"One person has been pronounced deceased," police said.

There are road closures in the area as police continue to investigate the crash. Police are asking people nearby to avoid the area.

KTNV will provide more information once available.

