LVMPD: 6 people transported to hospital after deadly crash on Jones, Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a crash in the valley left one dead Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on Jones Boulevard and Desert Inn Road.

Police said at least six people have been taken to the hospital.

"One person has been pronounced deceased," police said.

#BREAKING: We are investigating deadly crash at the intersection of Desert Inn and Jones.

At least six people have been taken to the hospital. One person has been pronounced deceased. There are road closures in the area.



Please avoid the area for this on-going investigation. pic.twitter.com/fOehxB3Dml — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 21, 2023

There are road closures in the area as police continue to investigate the crash. Police are asking people nearby to avoid the area.

KTNV will provide more information once available.