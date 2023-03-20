National Weather Service issues wind advisory and winter storm warning for southern Nevada counties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A weather system bringing both high winds and high snow totals is prompting weather officials to issue a wind advisory and winter storm warning starting Tuesday morning.

Clark County will be under a wind advisory starting 10 a.m. on March 21. The National Weather Service (NWS) says, "gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Winds are expected to be in the 25-35 mph range, with gusts up to 55 mph until the advisory ends at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Lincoln, central Nye, and Esmeralda Counties, as well as the Sierra, White, Spring, and Sheep Mountains. Heavy snow and gusty winds will produce slick roads, low visibility, and difficult travel above 5500 feet. #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/6oZ92YVrpT — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 20, 2023

Advice for residents includes securing trash cans and lawn furniture, while boaters are warned to take extreme caution when going into lakes in the area.

Up in the mountains around southern Nevada, a winter storm warning will go into effect at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning and last until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Sheep Range and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon areas are expected to see 10-20 inches of snow, the areas where people live could expect 8-12 inches of snow, and up to 2 feet in the highest elevations.

NWS warns that travel could be difficult or impossible in the named mountain areas, with winds possibly bringing down tree branches.

