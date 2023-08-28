Pure Sport wins Rising Stars competition, earns last performance slot at Life Is Beautiful festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The last performance slot at the Life Is Beautiful festival has officially been filled.

Event organizers said Las Vegas punk rock band Pure Sport have been named the winners of the 2023 Rising Stars competition. According to Life Is Beautiful officials, the band was hand-picked from more than 180 submissions.

The band is scheduled to perform on the Rolling Stone Stage on Sept. 22.

The Life Is Beautiful festival is scheduled to run from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24.