Public Utilities Commission considers Southwest Gas rate increase application

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have noticed more expensive gas bills you are not alone.

Now another Southwest Gas rate increase is on the table.

A Public Utilities Commission hearing on a rate increase application by Southwest Gas started Monday and is expected to end on March 1.

“I decided I wanted to come and learn more about it,” says North Las Vegas resident Sheila Rhone.

Rhone is like many other residents who are trying to figure out why their gas bills keeps going up.

“Why is it so much higher this year, almost 200%.”

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Southwest Gas responds to public outcry over rapidly rising gas bills

She came to the first day of the week-long hearing with questions and concerns as now another rate increase could be happen in the spring.

The PUC is set to examine the financial health of Southwest Gas and look at the details of the request to increase rates by about 10%. According to a release from the PUC the increase is needed for gas infrastructure and the Mesquite Expansion Project that was already approved by the PUC.

According to the same release the average family’s bill would increase by $5.80 if approved.

“I think it speaks volumes the face the company is only requesting 10%, pretty reasonable in this case,” says one Southwest Gas representative during the hearing.

RELATED: 'I'm having to hustle every which way': Southwest Gas customers struggle to pay bills as rates keep going up

While the PUC is accepting written comments on the proposal there is no public comment during the hearing. Public comment periods on this increase application took place in December of 2023 after the application was submitted earlier in the year.

Following the hearing the application will be decided on by the commission at a meeting in March or April.

The hearing comes on the heels of a protest by customers just one week prior. The protest happened outside Southwest Gas offices in the Southwest Valley where residents expressed their concerns over recent bills, some say they are paying hundreds more.

“Right now, we are experiencing an upward trend and I hope I can learn something about it,” says Summerlin resident Jim Stone.

Stone also attended the first day of the hearing. He and Rhone both have concerns about the future rates.

“Which is really hard especially with inflation at this time,” says Stone.

“First of all, that rate increase is ludicrous I am looking at how many senior citizens can afford so much more, you are pricing us out of the market” says Rhone.

While public comment is not set to happen at this week’s hearing, public comment is still part of future regularly scheduled Public Utilities Commission meetings, the next one is set for Friday March 1.

