Sharp, sudden gas rate hikes spark protests at Southwest Gas offices

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of people decided to come out to the Southwest Gas offices to protest today, they say they cant keep getting the increases in their bills.

With signs in hand they marched on Durango Drive to send a message to southwest gas and to politicians, one chanting, "we the people can make a difference." Many say they have received big increases in recent bills.

"Last month was $185 then jumped up to $405...my example $66 to $198, unrealistic."

Residents we spoke to here said they are worried about future increases in coming months as they will have to make more cuts to their budget.

Through the neighborhood app Nextdoor, Deborah Gaeding, who says she can’t get answers, rallied people together.

Deborah Gaeding, Southwest Gas customer: "I would like to see a reasonable solution, that we don’t get raised more than 20% in any given month."

Channel 13 reached out to Southwest Gas about the protest, they sent us a statement that reads in part

“Southwest Gas values and appreciates our customers’ feedback and we have been working diligently to enhance our communication efforts regarding frustrations that have been expressed about winter bills this year. We have created a new webpage that answers our customer's most frequently asked questions and provides transparent and robust information regarding how bills are calculated...”

