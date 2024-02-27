'I'm having to hustle every which way': Southwest Gas customers struggle to pay bills as rates keep going up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas locals know by now, the price of natural gas for heat and cooking just keeps going up. But the ongoing utility rate hikes are hitting some harder than others.

“We’re all out here struggling. It’s a struggle for everybody," said Makayla Lownik, who was born and raised in Las Vegas.

Lownik says her family has been especially hit hard with recent utility price hikes.

“Half of my household is disabled, as well as myself," said Lownik. "Some of us are on fixed income, and I’m trying my best to work as much as I can just to scrape by."

Lownik says she used to pay about $35 per month for her bill from Southwest Gas, the utility company with a market monopoly on gas in Southern Nevada.

“Now I’m paying just about $85 every month, and this is for an apartment," Lownik said.

Lownik's family is not the only one struggling since price hikes started in November.

Kenny Nicholas, who lives in the Lone Mountain area, saw his bill nearly quadruple from October to January.

Single mother Sandra Mendez also saw her bills increase. She says her January bill tripled from last year to this year.

“$150 goes toward dryer, cooking, and it’s just too much," Mendez said. "And it's just me and my daughter. I don't have five people living here."

In a previous statement to Channel 13, Southwest Gas explained customers are billed for gas based on a 12-month rolling average. So today's prices are a reflection of what the company purchased last year on the wholesale market.

Southwest Gas does offer several suggestions for how a customer might reduce their gas bill, like setting their thermostat lower and dressing in layers while inside on cold days.

But several customers say they followed those steps and didn't see a change. Lownik even says she's had to take extreme measures to pay her bills.

“I go and donate plasma, or I work side jobs for other companies," said Lownik. "I’m having to hustle every which way.”

Many Southwest Gas customers say they hope speaking out and taking a stand will help lower their bills.

