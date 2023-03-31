Proposed bills could require voter IDs, change mail-in voting procedures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers are proposing several bills that could change voting procedures.

At least five bills have been proposed that would require voter IDs including Assembly Bill 88, Senate Bill 230, Senate Bill 238, and Senate Bill 443.

However, the most comprehensive bill being proposed is Senate Bill 405, which was submitted on behalf of the Governor's Office.

Under existing law, active registered voters aren't required to provide identification.

However, this bill would require people to present documents or cards proving their identity. That includes things like driver's licenses, passports, or other federally acceptable identification documents.

According to the bill, if a registered voter doesn't have an acceptable ID and are going through financial hardships, they can apply to receive a voter identification card from the Department of Motor Vehicles for free.

"We require people to have a valid form of identification to get on a plane, to operate a motor vehicle, or to purchase alcohol or cigarettes but not to cast a vote in an election. This is illogical," Governor Joe Lombardo said during his January State of the State address.

The proposed legislation also includes possible changes to mail-in voting.

Existing law requires mail-in voters to write their signature on the return envelope.

The bill is proposing voters would also have to write the last four digits of their Social Security number or driver's license number on that envelope.

Then, the county or city clerk would be responsible for verifying that the identifying numbers match the information in voting records.

Current laws require the county and city clerks to send mail ballots to every active registered voter for every election.

Senate Bill 405 would only require a mail ballot to be sent if a registered voter requests it.

"A registered voter may request a mail ballot if, before 5 p.m. on the 14th calendar day preceding the election, the registered voter provides sufficient written notice to the county clerk in the form prescribed by the Secretary of State," the bill reads. "A registered voter is not required to show cause to request a mail ballot."

"Sending ballots to more than 1.9 million registered voters in inefficent and unnecessary. Not to mention, it's estimated to cost nearly $7 million in this budget and will increase to more than $11 million in future budgets," Lombardo said.

Similar bills have been proposed in previous legislative sessions but did not pass.

Another requirement the new legislation could change is the deadline that mail-in ballots can be received and processed.

Nevada law states ballots must be postmarked on or before the day of the election and received by 5 p.m. on the fourth day following the election.

The new bill is proposing ballots be received on or before the time set for closing polls on the day of the election.

"There are certain election reforms that are just common sense," Lombardo said. "Most notably, all mail-in ballots should be received by the time polls close on election day. This puts Nevada back in line with national norms and ensures our election reporting does not drag on for days when the balance of the nation has moved on."

According to the Nevada Secretary of State's Office, more than half of registered voters in the state submitted mail ballots during the 2022 election.

In recent years, some lawmakers have claimed there has been widespread voter fraud in Nevada.

However, only one person has been charged for voter fraud in Nevada since the 2020 election.