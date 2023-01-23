Gov. Joe Lombardo to lay out priorities in first State of the State address

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Monday night, Gov. Joe Lombardo will lay out his vision for Nevada in his first State of the State address.

The speech is expected to last just shy of an hour, with a response from Democratic leaders to follow.

Nevadans are eager to hear what the governor's top priorities are for the Silver State ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session. State leaders will determine how to spend extra money in pandemic funds from the federal government, which came with a three-year spending deadline.

Education officials believe Lombardo may stay true to his campaign promise to become the "Education Governor."

Lombardo has vowed he and his staff will work with the Democratic-controlled state legislature to achieve his goals.

KTNV's Tricia Kean is in Carson City to bring viewers full coverage of Lombardo's State of the State address. Tune in live at 6 p.m. to watch the speech and the Democratic response that follows.