Propane tank explosion injures three people near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people are hospitalized on Friday evening after a propane tank explosion near downtown Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the area of Bruce and Fremont streets just after 4:30 p.m. on reports of an explosion.

Three people were found with burn wounds and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Arson investigators are on scene and have assumed the investigation," Channel 13 was told. "At this time, it is believed to be an accidental issue and no outstanding threat to the community."



