LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prominent Nevada attorney Robert Eglet to be inducted into the prestigious Trial Lawyers Hall of Fame

One of the most prominent trial lawyers in Nevada is receiving a national honor. Robert Eglet is being inducted into the prestigious Trial Lawyers Hall of Fame at The Wynn tomorrow.

WATCH | Nevada attorney Robert Eglet joins the Trial Lawyers Hall of Fame

Nevada attorney Robert Eglet joins the Trial Lawyers Hall of Fame

Eglet joins legendary figures in the Hall of Fame, such as Thurgood Marshall and John Adams. He will be inducted before his family, friends, judges, and a room full of esteemed colleagues.

Throughout his remarkable career, Eglet has secured $7 billion in verdicts and judgments. He has led many high-stakes cases in Nevada, ranging from the Hepatitis C outbreak tied to an endoscopy center to litigation connected to the nationwide opioid crisis.

Eglet also represented the victims of the 1 October shooting, helping secure a historic $800 million settlement.

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Beyond his courtroom wins, Eglet's cases have forced real change by tightening medical safety standards, increasing accountability for drug companies, and setting a precedent for how victims of mass shootings are compensated.

"I am not the smartest lawyer in the room, OK. But I... am relentless at outworking the other side, and I never give up. And so in my experience, preparation trumps talent every single day," Eglet said.

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"It goes by so fast and as it's happening, you don't really pay attention because your nose is to the grindstone and you're working, you're trying cases, and I can't believe I've tried over200 jury trials to verdict now," Eglet said.

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