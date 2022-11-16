Project 150 to deliver more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes to CCSD students, families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Project 150 is distributing more than 2,000 traditional holiday meal boxes to help feed southern Nevada students and their families.

Each meal box feeds a family of four and contains a full Thanksgiving feast, including turkey (or ham), stuffing, vegetables, gravy and mashed potatoes.

So far this year, the nonprofit has served more than 6,800 local high school students with food, clothing, hygiene items and school supplies through its distribution program and its Betty’s Boutique.

To help Project 150 provide holiday meals for a family of four, donations can be made online at project150.org. In addition to Thanksgiving meals, Project 150 will be distributing 2,000 Christmas meals. A $25 dollar donation is enough to fill a holiday meal box and feed a family of four.