Progressives say Nevada's redistricting maps split the Latino vote

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Progressives say a congressional map proposed by Democratic leaders in the Nevada Statehouse splits the Latino vote.

Lawmakers on Saturday are working to redraw political maps during a special session. The redrawn map would bolster Democrats' advantage in southern Nevada swing districts, but split Latino residents among three districts, leaving none with 40%, even though roughly 4 out every 10 Nevada residents identifies as Hispanic or Latino.

#NEW: The future of your vote is on the line in Carson City as lawmakers redraw voting maps.

Today, just about everyone railed against the Democrat majority's maps.

One big reason? Splitting the Hispanic vote in Southern Nevada.

The proposal is angering progressives who argue it dilutes minority voting power by splitting Latinos.

A Democratic-majority state Senate committee advanced the proposed maps for further consideration on Saturday evening but left the door open to potentially amend it.

(By SAM METZ AP / Report for America)

