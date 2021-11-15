Progressives say Nevada's redistricting maps split the Latino vote

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Progressives say a congressional map proposed by Democratic leaders in the Nevada Statehouse splits the Latino vote.
Lawmakers on Saturday are working to redraw political maps during a special session. The redrawn map would bolster Democrats' advantage in southern Nevada swing districts, but split Latino residents among three districts, leaving none with 40%, even though roughly 4 out every 10 Nevada residents identifies as Hispanic or Latino.
#NEW: The future of your vote is on the line in Carson City as lawmakers redraw voting maps.— @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) November 14, 2021
Today, just about everyone railed against the Democrat majority's maps.
One big reason? Splitting the Hispanic vote in Southern Nevada.
FULL STORY @KTNV: https://t.co/BnweaBibN0 pic.twitter.com/A9pcv5PoJh
MORE: Opposition to Democrat redistricting maps strong on day two of Special Legislative Session
The proposal is angering progressives who argue it dilutes minority voting power by splitting Latinos.
A Democratic-majority state Senate committee advanced the proposed maps for further consideration on Saturday evening but left the door open to potentially amend it.
(By SAM METZ AP / Report for America)