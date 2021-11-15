Watch
Local News

Actions

Progressives say Nevada's redistricting maps split the Latino vote

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
FILE - Members of the Culinary Union listen to Democratic candidates during an event at the union hall in Las Vegas, Oct. 17, 2018. Progressives say a congressional map proposed by Democratic leaders in the Nevada Statehouse splits the Latino vote. Lawmakers on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, are working to redraw political maps during a special session. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Nevada Legislature Redistricting
Posted at 5:28 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 20:28:17-05

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Progressives say a congressional map proposed by Democratic leaders in the Nevada Statehouse splits the Latino vote.

Lawmakers on Saturday are working to redraw political maps during a special session. The redrawn map would bolster Democrats' advantage in southern Nevada swing districts, but split Latino residents among three districts, leaving none with 40%, even though roughly 4 out every 10 Nevada residents identifies as Hispanic or Latino.

MORE: Opposition to Democrat redistricting maps strong on day two of Special Legislative Session

The proposal is angering progressives who argue it dilutes minority voting power by splitting Latinos.

A Democratic-majority state Senate committee advanced the proposed maps for further consideration on Saturday evening but left the door open to potentially amend it.
(By SAM METZ AP / Report for America)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH