Opposition to Democrat redistricting maps strong on day two of Special Legislative Session

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Legislature entered day two of the special session to redraw political district maps Saturday and lawmakers faced near-unanimous opposition to their proposed maps on a laundry list of issues ranging from the splitting of tribal lands, dissection of counties, and separation of minority communities into smaller percentages of the population in federal elections.

Testimony in opposition came from Republican and non-partisan organizations alike.

One issue raised multiple times over the Democrat proposed congressional district maps was the separation of Southern Nevada's Hispanic community into two districts, District 1 and District 4.

Hispanics would account for roughly 35% of the population in those districts compared to a near 50% representation in District 1 ahead of the redraw.

"I'm a Latina, and I live in a largely Latin X area," said Paula Luna. "I'm concerned that the proposed map for CD 1 will divide and, as a result, diminish my community's ability to engage with their government."

Democrats argue the maps would give the Latino population more influence over more federal election districts than they currently have.

The Republican redistricting proposal would pack 47.64% of Nevada's Hispanic population into one district, District 1, ensuring their influence in that district but limiting the population's influence in other regions.

Maria Nieto Orta with Mi Familia Vota said ahead of the special session that it was important lawmakers get the districts right to ensure minority voices don't get lost in the coming decade.

"Even 10 years from this redistricting process, it's going to make an even bigger change because the community is ever-growing," she said.

A Senate Select Committee passed the Democrat redistricting map to the full Senate floor without making any changes.

The full Senate convened late Saturday to consider the bill, but Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, (D) District 6, called for a recess until Sunday.

The Senate will reconvene to consider the maps at 4 p.m. Sunday.

People can view the maps, comment on the proposals, and submit their own redistricting maps through the Nevada Legislature website.