Nevada leaders to hold special sesson to address redistricting

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that he is planning to call a special session to address redistricting on Friday.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and the governor's office says the planned date of the session was determined after coordinating with legislative leadership.

The formal proclamation to convene a special session of the Nevada State Legislature will be issued by the governor’s office Friday when state offices are re-opened after the Veterans Day holiday.

“Today, I am focused on honoring and paying tribute to Nevada’s Veterans for all they have done for our State and for our country. Beginning on Friday, I look forward to working with members of the Nevada Legislature on this important topic,” said Gov. Sisolak. “I look forward to an efficient and productive session to fulfill the constitutional obligation ensuring representation is reflective of our population according to the latest Census figures.”

Matters to be considered by the Legislature include: