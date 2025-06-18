Progress Report: Henderson Fire Department highlights achievements so far in 2025

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson has seen significant growth with their fire department over the last year, according to city officials.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, Fire Chief Scott Vivier said their call rate has already increased by 2.5% for this year but they've reduced fire response times by five seconds and medical response by three seconds.

In 2024, they responded to 43,603 service calls and project that number to grow upwards by another thousand this year.

Henderson Fire Department HPD Key Stats 2024-2025 (YTD; June 2025)

To meet the demand, Chief Vivier highlighted key efforts being done by his department and the city — efforts such as a $43 million investment in new station construction and renovations, new drone technology, a new third battalion, and 57 new firefighters.

“It is a privilege to be Fire Chief and lead the dedicated men and women of the Henderson Fire Department who work tirelessly to achieve these great results for our City,” said Chief Vivier.

In addition to emergency response, HPD is also taking point in educational services in matters not just related to fire, but general public safety. Just this past week, our Guy Tannenbaum met with department officials where they demonstrated several fire safety practices, such as the dangers of leaving children or pets in cars during extreme heat.



WATCH | Henderson Fire Department puts on a safety demonstration

Earlier this year, HPD received worldwide recognition through a now six-time accreditation by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International — being one of only six fire departments in the world to receive the honor.