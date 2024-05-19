City of Henderson breaks ground on 13th fire station

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson has officially broken ground on its 13th fire station.

Fire Station 92 will be located near Via Inspirada and Volunteer Boulevard.

The station will be on nearly three acres of land and will include four bays to accommodate an engine, truck, rescue, air support, and other specialty vehicles. It will also serve as an additional training center.

According to the city, it can house up to 14 fire department personnel for 24/7 response.

"Providing our community with excellent services is our key focus," Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White said. "As our community continues to grow, it is crucial. that we stay proactive by planning for future fire stations to provide our residents faster response times and exceptional care."

Construction on the new fire station is expected to be completed in Spring 2025.

The new fire station, additional city facility that will housed on the premises, and associated off-site improvements are expected to cost $25.4 million. City officials said the project is being funded through the issuance of bonds.