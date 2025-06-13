HENDERSON (KTNV) — With triple digit temperatures not set to leave our forecast anytime soon, safety becomes top of mind, especially for families with children.

The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) is reminding parents all across the Las Vegas Valley to check the back seats of their cars during the extreme heat, to make sure no child gets left in a scorching hot car this summer, which can become deadly in only a matter of minutes.



'No matter how busy you are, check that back seat:' Learn how to keep your kids safe this summer

"I have a thermometer in my car, and it's just amazing to see how hot it gets in there," said Joann Doyle. "You touch anything and you burn your hands."

Doyle has lived in the valley for more than 40 years, as a mom, grandma and great grandma.

"I can't imagine forgetting your child in the car—it's almost impossible!" Doyle said. "How can you forget a human being, or even a pet?"

Unfortunately though, Henderson Fire Chief Scott Vivier says it does happen — more often than people might think.

"In the 25 years I've been doing this — as a first responder and a father — we've seen far too many children die in hot vehicles, and oftentimes it's a complete accident," Vivier said.

An accident that's simply inconceivable to many.

"An emergency like this is not only devastating to a family, but it ripples through the community—especially when it's 100% preventable," Vivier said.

The Henderson Fire Department put on a live-action demonstration on Thursday afternoon to try and drive that point home.

A mom comes outside to find her child — in this case a baby doll — was left in the car in the scorching heat.

She then calls 911 and firefighters arrive minutes later, break the window and rush the child into an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

We checked the temperature in the car after the demonstration wrapped up, and saw it was a mind-boggling 150 degrees.

I asked Joann Doyle what she would do in that situation.

"I might just break the window and try to help them out, bring them into the store and call the police," she responded.

Chief Vivier says that's perfectly legal — every second counts.

"In the state of Nevada, if you see a vehicle that has a child or a pet in it and it is not running, you are allowed to break the window and call 911," Vivier said. "The temperature inside a car can rise 30 degrees in as little as 10 minutes if it's not running, and that 30 degrees can be fatal."

To make sure this doesn't happen to you, Henderson officials suggest putting something important — like your phone or your bag — in the back seat, so you don't forget to check it before you leave.

"Some people will be watching this and say, 'that's your kid in the backseat, you shouldn't need to put your phone there, or a reminder to check on them!'" I said to Chief Vivier. "What's your message to people who are thinking that right now?"

"The message is that this is an accident that happens to people from all walks of life, and that it truly is an accident," Vivier replied. "Life is hectic for people, everyone goes through life — this can happen to anybody."

That's a message underscored by Joann Doyle: "No matter how busy you are, check that back seat!"

For more information on the Henderson Fire Department's "Check Your Seats in the Heat" campaign, visit their website by clicking here.