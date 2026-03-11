Progress continues in 'Vision Zero' program to end traffic deaths in Las Vegas by 2050

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City leaders in Las Vegas say they're well on their way to their long-term goal of eliminating traffic deaths and injuries by 2050.

That plan is part of an initiative called Vision Zero, and it's being used in other municipalities across the country.

"We know that crashes are going to happen, we know humans are going to make mistakes," said city Public Works Director Joey Paskey. "But what we really try to design for is how do we soften that effect?"

The city formally committed to Vision Zero back in 2022, but Paskey said the work started before then.

The city secured more than $45 million to improve safety through infrastructure and other tactics in trouble spots referred to as the High Injury Network.

"Some of it is federal grants, some of it is state grants," Paskey explained.

She said taxpayers do foot some of the bill though, "indirectly anytime if they do fill up at the gas pump, they pay into gas tax."

Projects focus on safe routes to school, arterial reconstruction, and even new roundabouts.

Channel 13 visited one of them, a roundabout along South Cimmaron Road.

City data shows a four-mile reduction in speed from 35 to 31 mph since it was installed.

But ultimately, it's up to pedestrians and drivers to pay attention and stay alert.

