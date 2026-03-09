'Prevention is always the key': Expert tips for staying safe while climbing at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As temperatures warm up and Red Rock Canyon draws more visitors to its popular climbing routes, safety is top of mind for local search and rescue crews.

Recently, Metro has responded to several rescue operations in the area in recent weeks. On Feb. 28, a rock climber fell nearly 50 feet, injuring their head and back. The rescue operation lasted nearly 7 hours. Crews have responded to 74 rescues in 2025. Of those, 64 involved a helicopter.

WATCH: Jhovani Carrillo talks to a certified AMGA-certified rock guide about how to be safe when climbing in Red Rock Canyon

Red Rock Canyon rock climbing safety: Expert tips before you hit the trails

Szu-Ting Yi, an AMGA-certified rock guide better known as Ting Ting, has been scaling mountains for 18 years. She said preparation is the most important step any climber can take.

"When we teach people, we like to say prevention is always the key," Yi said.

Yi said a safe rock climbing trip starts before you ever leave home — beginning with checking the weather and researching the routes you plan to take.

"One thing about Red Rock is you can go anytime, except when the rock is wet. When the rock is wet, it's pretty fragile," Yi said. "If the wind picks up, then the rope can kind of blow sideways and get caught," Yi said.

Yi added that communication is also critical. Climbers should make sure someone knows where they will be and for how long. She also recommends bringing an emergency communication device in case something goes wrong.

"I like to say, plan for the worst, but hope for the best," Yi said.

The National Park Service advises climbers to stay within their ability level, inspect their equipment before heading out, and always wear a helmet while climbing. Metro said a helmet saved the life of the climber who fell 50 feet last week.

Yi said most trips go smoothly — but only when climbers take the right precautions.

"Most of the time, the climbing trip is uneventful," Yi said.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced climber, knowing before you go could make all the difference.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.