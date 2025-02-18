Presidents' Day protesters rally in Las Vegas to express discontent with Trump policies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People all across the country are gathering to protest on Presidents' Day. From New York, to Michigan, to Capitol Hill.

It's happening right here at home, too. Hundreds gathered on the Las Vegas Strip with signs to oppose a wide range of executive actions and policies from President Donald Trump. We have covered numerous protests in the valley in the 28 days since Trump took office.

Monday's protest outside the Bellagio Fountains are not specifically against one Trump administration policy, but rather all policy changes for issues like immigration, transgender rights, DEI and more.

The Presidents' Day protests are part of a nationwide "50 Protests in 50 States on 1 Day" effort, also being called 50501, specifically targeting the federal holiday.

Another protest at Charlie Frias Park featured an open mic with about 50 people.

While many continue to protest the Trump administration policies, there are also many who believe in the new policies and actions the president is taking right now to slim down the federal government.

Ray Boone, a guest at the Trump International Hotel, tells me he believes in the president and doesn't agree with people protesting these changes.

"I think they’re the minority. No, I don’t think it’s [protests] going to make a bit of difference. I really don’t, I mean they have the right to protest, that’s part of being an American, but will it change things? The protest? No," Boone said.

I spoke with protest speaker Rio Antone, who said, "People are fearing for their rights and their lives, and I don’t want to exist in a world where I have to fight to just be me.”

Despite there being several differing views for and against the Trump administration's policies, there were no counter protests that I saw Monday at either of the sites.

