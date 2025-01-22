LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump took a moment to talk about something that hits close to home here in Southern Nevada.

"Can you remember that little statement about tips?" the president asked during one of several inauguration day speeches. "Anybody remember that little statement? I think we won Nevada because of that statement."

President Trump: 'I think we won Nevada' with 'No Tax on Tips' campaign promise

He's referring to "No Tax on Tips" — a campaign promise he first made in June during a rally here in Las Vegas.

Last summer, I went to Lindo Michoacan in east Las Vegas and found that part of his platform resonated with workers there.

Tipped workers in Las Vegas share what a 'No Tax on Tips' policy would mean for them

Tuesday, I went back to the restaurant and spoke with Katia Moreno, a bartender and single mom who told me she relies on her tips to get by.

"My tips is my every day," Moreno said. "I need to pay my rent; I need to pay my bills, and my check is very little money and they take off a lot of taxes."

In a city that runs on tourism and the service industry, "No Tax on Tips" could be a big financial win for workers — and Trump isn't alone in his support of the idea.

Just last week, Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) announced she helped (re)introduce the bipartisan No Tax on Tips Act to exempt tipped wages from federal income tax.

“Nevada’s service and hospitality workers are the backbone of our economy, and they deserve financial relief at a time when they are getting squeezed by rising costs,” Rosen stated.

The legislation was first introduced in July 2024, about a month after Trump mentioned it in Las Vegas. Rosen joined Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to re-introduce it into the 119th Congress, which started this month.