President Joe Biden still planning to visit Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden is still scheduled to visit Las Vegas this week.

On Sunday, the White House stated the president's planned trip to Texas, scheduled for Monday, was postponed. Vice President Kamala Harris also postponed her planned campaign trip to Florida, which was set for Tuesday.

However, the White House said Biden will still be coming to Southern Nevada.

The president is expected to arrive on Monday night, speak at the 115th NAACP National Convention and participate in an economic summit with Rep. Steve Horsford on Tuesday, and speak at the UnidosUS Annual Conference and a campaign community event on Wednesday.

The announcement comes about 24 hours after a shooter attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania. Trump was grazed by a bullet and is okay.

However, a 50-year-old firefighter named Corey Comperatore was killed and two others, who have been identified as 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, were taken to the hospital.

The 20-year-old gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by law enforcement moments after opening fire.

WATCH: Locals react to attack on former President Trump

Las Vegans react to Trump assassination attempt

Both Trump and Biden have called for the country to come together in the aftermath of the attack.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win," Trump said on Truth Social.

"There is no place in America for this kind of violence or any violence for that matter," Biden said. "An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation."

The attack has brought into question what is being done to keep politicians and presidential candidates safe on the campaign trail.

The House Committee on Homeland Security sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, noting "serious concerns" about how the shooter was able to access a rooftop with a "direct line of sight of where President Trump was speaking."

The Senate Homeland Security Committee is investigating the incident and has requested documents showing the security plan for the event, protocols for neutralizing threats and copies of briefing materials used to inform Biden about the incident.

Biden has also directed the U.S. Secret Service to review all security measures for the Republican National Convention, which begins on Monday in Milwaukee. The agency said the attack did not prompt any changes to the agency's security plan and that officials are "fully prepared."

WATCH: Plans continue moving forward for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee