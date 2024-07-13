Nevada political leaders react to former President Trump being rushed out of rally by Secret Service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage at a Pennsylvania rally by Secret Service.

This is a developing report, and further details are still emerging as authorities investigate this active crime scene.

In the wake of this shocking event, political leaders are releasing statements, overall thankful this did not have a worse outcome.

President Joe Biden said he is praying for the former president:

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said he thankful that the former president is safe with the following:

"Donna and I thank God that former President Trump is safe and unharmed after being shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania. We are waiting for more information from the Secret Service. In the meantime, we are praying for calm and civility around the country."

Sen. Jacky Rosen said Trump is in her thoughts:

"I’m keeping former President Trump and all those attending his rally in my thoughts. I condemn this despicable act of political violence in the strongest possible terms. I’ll continue monitoring the situation as we learn more."

Congresswoman Susie Lee condemned the use of violence in this incident:

"Political violence of any kind can never be tolerated in America. I am grateful to hear that the former president is safe and for the Secret Service officers who threw themselves in harm’s way. I am praying for everyone in Butler, PA."

Congresswoman Dina Titus commended the swift action of the Secret Service:

"Gun violence has no place in our society. I am relieved that President Trump is okay and my thoughts are with him and the other victims of today’s horrific act. I commend the Secret Service on its swift response today and have full faith that they will bring to justice all individuals involved."

Chair of the Nevada Democratic Party Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following:

"This is not who we are as a nation. Violence of any form is wrong, I condemn it and thank the first responders for their swift action today."