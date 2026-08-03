President Donald Trump visits Las Vegas this week. Here's where, when, and how to get tickets.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about President Donald Trump's visit to Las Vegas later this week.

Tickets are now available to hear the president speak at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa, with the event set to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

We previously learned the president intends "to highlight how his Working Families Tax Cuts are delivering real results for American workers," according to a release from Trump's regional press secretary.

"By passing no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, and no tax on overtime, President Trump and Republicans guaranteed Americans receive bigger paychecks and keep more of their hard-earned money," the release said.

Those interested can register for tickets here on a first-come, first-served basis.

Our Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius will cover the event on Wednesday and bring the latest both on air and online.

If you have a question concerning politics, whether at the state level or national, you can Ask Steve by clicking on the banner below: