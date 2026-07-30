President Donald Trump set to visit Las Vegas in first week of August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Donald Trump is set to make a visit to Las Vegas next week.

We've learned the president intends "to highlight how his Working Families Tax Cuts are delivering real results for American workers," according to a release from Trump's regional press secretary.

"By passing no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, and no tax on overtime, President Trump and Republicans guaranteed Americans receive bigger paychecks and keep more of their hard-earned money," the release said.

It was in Las Vegas where Trump first brought up the "No Tax on Tips" policy idea at a campaign event in June of 2024, where he pledged to remove the federal tax on tipped wages if he is reelected.

You can watch our coverage of that event here:

FULL SPEECH: Former President Donald Trump addresses Nevada voters

Further details about his visit have not been released at this time.